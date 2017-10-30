Wesbury Buys Meadville Hotel to Create More Senior Housing

There will soon be a new option for senior citizens living in Crawford County.

Wesbury Retirement Community has purchased the Days Inn Hotel in Meadville.

Both the main hotel and a detached annex building will be converted into nearly 100 two-bedroom apartments.

The site will include a health and fitness and swimming areas.

Wesbury assessed housing needs in the area and found Meadville seniors who did not qualify for subsidized housing, yet had modest incomes, needed housing.

Renovations area expected to start in mid-2018.

