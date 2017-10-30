Erie County Council considers countywide land bank

Sweeping gaming legislation state lawmakers passed last week will take $1 million in funds away from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and giving it to county government. But Monday, Erie County Council Vice Chairman Kyle Foust wants to give another $1 million in new funding back to ECGRA.

"This is one (area) they have experience in," Foust said following Monday's regular council meeting. "They have appropriated almost $1 million over the last few years for blight issues."

The money would support the creation of the Neighborhood & Infrastructure Revitalization Fund, a program aimed at eliminating blight, preserving historical landmarks, and investing in parks and green spaces countywide.

"I want to be able to create a fund that really helps neighborhoods revitalize themselves throughout all of Erie County before blight even starts," Foust said.

Some Council members remain skeptical of ECGRA and they want more information before approving this fund.

"I'm going to sit down and listen to Dr. Foust's proposal because he has an excellent proposal," said Councilman Fiore Leone. "Does it mean it has to go to ECGRA? No, not necessarily."

Some state lawmakers have previously slammed ECGRA for what they say are costly overhead expenses. But the authority remains the local agency tasked with distributing gaming funds. The county will continue overseeing ECGRA, and approving their board members. Therefore, Foust says, council still has control.

ECGRA executives could not be reached for comment Monday. But Foust hopes to formally propose this legislation in November.

"It's incumbent on local officials to find the appropriate agency to disperse these funds," he said. "I think ECGRA can go a long way for us."