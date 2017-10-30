Presidential Ideologies: Comparing Trump, Obama, and Bush - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presidential Ideologies: Comparing Trump, Obama, and Bush

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump was a hot topic at Penn State Behrend, comparing his presidency with that of his predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush. 

"Bush, in particular, built a castle. Obama opened some of the doors and changed it around a little bit, and Trump pulled up the drawbridge," said Reverend Charles Bock, Lecturer in Political Science Penn State Behrend.

Tuesday is Reformation Day, the 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther posting the 95 thesis on Wittenberg Cathedral. 

Rev. Bock explained how all three candidates were affected by Lutheran Ideology, but have different views on how to run the country.

Colleen Kelley has devoted her life to studying how presidents use language to influence electorates, she said she believes trump successfully campaigned by highlighting the fears of the American people.

"Of all the candidates, he had the biggest support for Evangelicals, for almost all people of faith across the spectrum for the Republican party, and he is not a religious man," explained Kelley. 

But now President Trump is dealing with the Mueller investigations into a link between the election and Russia. Kelley said for centuries we have been a constitutional democracy, and if Trump is found to have a true connection to Russia... 

"If it goes back to Donald Trump then so be it, the letter of the law will enact what needs to be done," she said.

Despite polls on Trump's performance continuing to fall, Rev. Bock said his main supporters won't waver.

"About 33% of his base are going to do whatever he says. As Trump says, "I can kill somebody in the middle of Times Square and I will still get the vote. So he's got a solid base there," said Rev. Bock.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com