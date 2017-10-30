Presidential Ideologies: Comparing Trump, Obama, and Bush

President Donald Trump was a hot topic at Penn State Behrend, comparing his presidency with that of his predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

"Bush, in particular, built a castle. Obama opened some of the doors and changed it around a little bit, and Trump pulled up the drawbridge," said Reverend Charles Bock, Lecturer in Political Science Penn State Behrend.

Tuesday is Reformation Day, the 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther posting the 95 thesis on Wittenberg Cathedral.

Rev. Bock explained how all three candidates were affected by Lutheran Ideology, but have different views on how to run the country.

Colleen Kelley has devoted her life to studying how presidents use language to influence electorates, she said she believes trump successfully campaigned by highlighting the fears of the American people.

"Of all the candidates, he had the biggest support for Evangelicals, for almost all people of faith across the spectrum for the Republican party, and he is not a religious man," explained Kelley.

But now President Trump is dealing with the Mueller investigations into a link between the election and Russia. Kelley said for centuries we have been a constitutional democracy, and if Trump is found to have a true connection to Russia...

"If it goes back to Donald Trump then so be it, the letter of the law will enact what needs to be done," she said.

Despite polls on Trump's performance continuing to fall, Rev. Bock said his main supporters won't waver.

"About 33% of his base are going to do whatever he says. As Trump says, "I can kill somebody in the middle of Times Square and I will still get the vote. So he's got a solid base there," said Rev. Bock.