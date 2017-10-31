Using Space Heaters Safely to Prevent Fires

Temperatures are getting colder, and that means it is time to turn up the heat.

A popular and affordable way to heat individual rooms is using space heaters, but the household appliances pose a major fire risk if you are not using them correctly.

Space heaters are responsible for 84 percent of fire-related deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

City of Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone has some helpful safety tips.

"Plug it directly into your outlet," said Santone. "Do not use an extension cord. You've got to have 3 feet around it. You can't have it by a couch or a wall or anything that can burn. You've got to give it some space; it's a space heater. The number one thing is everyone should have smoke detectors in their home."

The Red Cross also wants to help the community stay fire ready.

"We have a smoke detector program at the Red Cross where we will come out and install as many smoke alarms as you need to be safe in your home," said Pam Masi of the Erie chapter of the American Red Cross. "You don't have to buy the smoke alarms."

If you are in need of smoke alarms or need help to install them, contact the Red Cross Smoke Alarm Hotline at 814-240-7667.

Smoke detectors should be replaced at least every ten years.

