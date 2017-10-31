Last Day to Apply for Absentee Ballot is Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Last Day to Apply for Absentee Ballot is Tuesday

Tuesday is the final day for Pennsylvania voters to request an absentee ballot.

The Voter Registration Officer at the Erie County Courthouse will stay open 30 minutes later than usual to accommodate the 5 p.m. deadline.

People can apply for a ballot and then vote in the same visit Tuesday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

The ballots must be received by your local election office by Friday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. People are encouraged to use guaranteed delivery or drop it off in person.

Any voter who is unable to go to the polls because he/she will be out of the county or due to illness, physical disability may vote by absentee ballot.

