Intentionally Set Fire Under Investigation at Bemus Point Church

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an arson at a church in Bemus Point.

It was reported at Lakeside Bible Chapel Church at 98 Lakeside Drive early Sunday morning.

The fire was intentionally set to a window sill between 4 and 5 a.m., according to investigators.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call 716-753-4925.

