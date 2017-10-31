Guilty Plea Entered in Food Stamp Fraud Case

An Erie, Pennsylvania resident has pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Dhia Almaleki, 47, entered the plea Monday before United State District Judge David Cercone.

Almaleki and three co-defendants exchanged food stamps for cash on a regular basis at The Lotto World, also known as Samir's and Lotto World Convenience, at 832 State Street in Erie, according to information presented to the court.

The four defendants allowed customers to pay off store credit with food stamps, and food stamp cards from customers were used to buy items at stores in the area, the court said.

Almaleki's sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2018.

