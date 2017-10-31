Guilty Plea Entered in Food Stamp Fraud Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Guilty Plea Entered in Food Stamp Fraud Case

Posted: Updated:

An Erie, Pennsylvania resident has pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Dhia Almaleki, 47, entered the plea Monday before United State District Judge David Cercone.

Almaleki and three co-defendants exchanged food stamps for cash on a regular basis at The Lotto World, also known as Samir's and Lotto World Convenience, at 832 State Street in Erie, according to information presented to the court.

The four defendants allowed customers to pay off store credit with food stamps, and food stamp cards from customers were used to buy items at stores in the area, the court said.

Almaleki's sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com