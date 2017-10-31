Number of Absentee Ballots Could be Indicator of 2017 Election Interest

There's some high profile races coming up on Election Day, one week for today. Erie Mayor, Erie County Executive, Millcreek Supervisor, to name a few. But, are those races prompting a lot of people to apply for an absentee ballot this year?

Today was the last day to apply for an absentee ballot for next Tuesday's General Election. People were not lined up out the door this afternoon at the Erie County Election Office. But, Election Supervisor Kim Alexander says the office has been fairly busy the last two days with people filling out applications for absentee ballots.



The ballots are given to the voter on the spot and many stay, fill it out, and cast their votes before they leave. Alexander says 1,913 absentee ballots have been distributed for the General Election, and 1,185 have been returned so far. So, what does that tell us about the popularity of the upcoming election?



Compared to last year, when we had a presidential election, it's not even close. Last year, 6,650 absentee ballots were distributed, and 5,866 were returned.

"We do have some voters who do come out for our local elections, but our Presidential is the biggest for voters to vote," said Alexander.

Alexander is advising people who have not yet returned their absentee ballots to stop by the Election Office and personally drop it in the ballot box instead of mailing it. The deadline to cast the ballot is Friday at 5pm, and there's no guarantee that a mailed ballot will get to the office on time.