Officer Recalls Moment He Recognized, Arrested Joshua Gurto in Rape, Murder of Ohio Baby

Our news partner in Pittsburgh talked to the officer who Friday arrested Joshua Gurto, the man charged with the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl from Conneaut, Ohio.

In that interview, officer Kevin Lestitian of the Franklin Park Police Department told WPXI, "As soon as he walked by I knew."

Lestitian knew what he was dealing with after seeing pictures of Gurto from Ohio Township Police, wearing a big backpack and camouflage.

He finished checking out a call on Nicholson Road early Friday morning when he saw a man walking near the Herbert Campus.

"Once we reached the entrance to sheets he sort of looking back at me and that point in time I thought I had to act right away," said Lesitian.

The officer ordered him to the ground and told WPXI, Gurto complied with all his orders.

"He seemed calm and he seemed like he was exhausted and done from running," said Lestitian.

He called Gurto's arrest uneventful compared to the huge search the day before and nationwide manhunt going on for two weeks.

"It was a relief," said Lestitian. "I know they've been looking form for last several weeks in our area for last two days and relief."

Officer Lestitian didn't ask any questions, but he did have an idea of where Gurto was going.

"I'm assuming he picked up his campsite and was moving whether he was moving to leave the area or he told me he was just going to get something to eat he was hungry and hadn't eaten in a few days," said Lestitian.

He said Gurto was carrying his tent, maps and a knife.

Gurto remains in the Allegheny County Jail. He is expected to be extradited Friday to Ohio.

