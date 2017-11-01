Joshua Gurto Waives Extradition to Ohio in Rape, Murder of 13-Month-Old Girl

A Pittsburgh area judge has ordered extradition for the Conneaut, Ohio man charged in the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.

Joshua Gurto, 37, waived his extradition hearing late Wednesday morning. There is no time frame for when police will take Gurto back to Ohio.

He has been behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail since Friday.

A police officer in Franklin Park Borough spotted Gurto around 1:40 a.m. Friday. It was about five miles north of the other Sheetz where Gurto was spotted two days beforehand on surveillance video.

The officer went up to Gurto, and he admitted his name, investigators said. Gurto was wearing a camouflage jacket and had a backpack at the time of his arrest.

He was ordered to the ground and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Inside the backpack, Gurto had maps for Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a knife and tent, according to investigators.

Gurto is charged with raping and killing 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley.

Sutley was found unconscious inside her mother's apartment in Conneaut, Ohio, Oct. 7.

Investigators said she died of blunt force trauma.

He had been on the run since Conneaut Police charged Gurto with her death and issued an arrest warrant Oct. 13.

