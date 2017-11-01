Fredonia Man Charged in Brocton Arson - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fredonia Man Charged in Brocton Arson

A 19-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday for setting a fire in Brocton, New York that damaged a water pump house.

Victor M. Martinez, 19, of Fredonia, is charged with arson.

It happened at New Horizons Trailer Park on Route 5 on Oct. 7.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office filed the charge after investigating the fire.

Martinez was arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 property.

