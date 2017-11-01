Two Dead and Multiple Injured in Walmart Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Dead and Multiple Injured in Walmart Shooting

THORTON, Co -

Police in Colorado say multiple people have been shot at a Walmart, where they say two people are dead. 

Thorton police say, the two victims are men, also one woman has been transported to an area hospital.
Shoppers at the Walmart in Thornton say, they heard gunshots coming from inside the store.
It's located about 10 miles north of Denver.
Witnesses say, Walmart employees began running toward the front door after about the third or fourth shot.
Police say, there is not an active shooter, but there is an active crime scene.
Police vehicles and SWAT have swarmed the area, apparently looking for two people suspected of firing the weapons.

