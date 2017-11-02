Plans Move Forward for Bayfront Place

If you’ve been wondering when Erie’s bayfront will actually see some of the plans proposed come into fruition, one group is hoping soon. Erie Events have been planning to develop the Bayfront Place at the former GAF site.

Back in January 2016 is when they first unveiled their plans for Bayfront Place. It’s described as a multi-use space aimed at year round use. That includes shops, housing, and a variety of green spaces.

Erie Events say they’re excited to be part of Erie’s future, alongside others looking to develop the bayfront.

Erie Events have been accepting Requests for Qualifications (RFQ), the step before submitting proposals, by companies until the end of the year.

"We only have one chance to get it right, so we want to make sure that we do that. So, the next step is our board will take these proposals, and it's going to take quite awhile for them to review all of these, and the next steps will be to determine...where we go from there and whether or not what we received is where we want to go next,” says Elizabeth Madurski, Coordinator of Communications and Client Relations from Erie Events.

Erie Events says it’s too early to tell how many RFQ’s have been submitted, but encourage those to learn about Bayfront Place by clicking here.