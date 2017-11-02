Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges for Third Time Since 2014

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man wanted on drug charges for the third time since 2014.

Mario Glover, 36, was arrested Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Garland St. in Millcreek Township.

Members of the Task Force said they surrounded the residence and told Glover to surrender. After 20 minutes, he was arrested without incident.

Glover was wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office for probation violations on his original conviction of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

He was previously arrested by the Fugitive Task Force for a probation violation warrant on drug charges Nov. 25, 2014 and again for another probation violation warrant on drug charges and three child support warrants Jan. 8, 2016.

Glover is behind bars in Erie County Prison.

