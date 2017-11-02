Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Model UN Competition

Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott kicked off Model United Nations weekend Thursday morning at City Hall.

Hundreds of high school students from the tri-state will be in Erie for the competition at Gannon University.

They joined Mayor Sinnott for the traditional flag raising ceremony.

The mayor also presented a proclamation declaring Nov. 3 and 4 as Model United Nations Weekend.

Over the weekend, students will participate in committee meetings, debates and other sessions to discuss various global issues.

