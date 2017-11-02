Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Model UN Competition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Model UN Competition

Posted: Updated:

Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott kicked off Model United Nations weekend Thursday morning at City Hall.

Hundreds of high school students from the tri-state will be in Erie for the competition at Gannon University.

They joined Mayor Sinnott for the traditional flag raising ceremony.

The mayor also presented a proclamation declaring Nov. 3 and 4 as Model United Nations Weekend.

Over the weekend, students will participate in committee meetings, debates and other sessions to discuss various global issues.

