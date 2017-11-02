Driver Sentenced for Fatal Crash in Millcreek

For Ali Fuhrman’s family, the healing process can finally begin.

"Now we can move forward,” said Ali’s aunt Maria Fuhrman-Smith. “But, nothing can bring Ali back."

Matthew Gerrans, 30, has been sentenced to serve four to eight years in prison, on two charges of accidents involving death or injury.

Gerrans recently pleaded guilty for his role in a crash that killed Ali Fuhrman, 24, and seriously injured her father, Patrick.

"It's going to be a long road,” said Fuhrman-Smith. “There's always going to be one person missing."

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on December 27 of 2015, near the intersection of West 26th Street and Asbury Road.

Gerrans was arrested six hours later at his home, after walking away from the scene.

Police say he had been drinking before and after the accident.

"Today is about justice,” said Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri. “The defendant had to face the music for what he did."

Before his sentencing, Gerrans apologized to the Fuhrman family and said

that he would trade places with Ali if he could.

Ali's father also spoke, and described how her death has devastated his family.

"Forgiveness is going to take a long time,” said Fuhrman-Smith. “He has to realize what he did. Not only to our family, but to his family. I did not know that he has three small children. I feel bad for them.”

Two years later, the Fuhrman family is still trying to cope with Ali's death.

“Ali had a lot going for her,” said Fuhrman-Smith. “I feel bad for my brother and sister-in-law and niece, but I also feel bad for the fact that the world is not going to get to see what she could have brought to everyone."

Judge Daniel Brabender says the sentence is within the aggravated range.