State-Appointed Administrator to Watch over Erie School Finances

A person appointed by the state will be watching over the Erie School District's finances full-time.

The new position will be created after the lawmakers passed a recurring $14 million in additional funding for the district.

Gov. Tom Wolf will be responsible for choosing the new financial administrator.

The financial administrator's main duty will be to develop a district financial improvement plan.

The administration is able to complete this plan without the Erie School Boar's input and then send it to the state for approval.

The administrator would work in Erie alongside members of the district.

Erie School Superintendent Brian Polito said the oversight is welcome news.

"This is the first time in 8 to 10 years years that we don't really have to worry about how to keep the doors open," said Polito. "We can finally look at long term planning and how we can really help move our students forward."

The district can be removed from the financial watch list upon recommendation by the new state-appointed financial administrator.

