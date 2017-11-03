Arrest Warrant Issued After Business Owner Abandons Warren County Project

Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for the man who investigators say failed to provide building materials for a project after being paid earlier this year.

Jack Scott, 55, of Chardon, Ohio, is charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and criminal use of a communication facility.

Scott's business - TimberLand Log Homes, of Pittsfield, Pennsylvania - contracted with Eagles Nest Construction, of Lancaster, Ohio, to provide building material for the construction of a log home on Henderson Hollow Road in Southwest Township, Warren County, State Police said.

Eagles Nest Construction paid Scott's business $18,084.80 for the materials, but TimberLand failed to provide the materials and abandoned the project, according to troopers.

TimberLand's website also said the business was a representative that sold for Timberhaven Log and Log Homes despite being issued a cease and desist order from Timberhaven March 15, 2017, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Scott is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Warren at 814-728-3600 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-83-CRIME.

