Former Teacher Sentenced for Having Sex with Student

A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.
On Friday, Kyle Askins, 25, was sentenced 54 months to 20 years in prison, for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age.
Askins recently pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old student.
Prosecutors say he had sex with her eight to 10 times, both on and off of the school grounds.
Askins must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
