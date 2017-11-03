Former Teacher Sentenced for Having Sex with Student

A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.

On Friday, Kyle Askins, 25, was sentenced 54 months to 20 years in prison, for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age.

Askins recently pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old student.

Prosecutors say he had sex with her eight to 10 times, both on and off of the school grounds.

Askins must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.