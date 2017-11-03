Erie County May Not See Expanded Gaming After All

Pennsylvania is hoping the make $200 million in revenue after the state legislature recently passed a new gaming law that has been signed by Governor Wolf. But, much of that expected revenue may never be generated.

According to Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie County), the new gaming law is 939 pages long. He says lawmakers had just two hours to read it before they had to vote on it. Many provisions in the bill are just coming to light, including one that says local municipalities can decide whether they want to refuse the additional gambling opportunities.



In Erie County, that would mean video gaming terminals at truck stops, and the possible construction of a mini-casino within a 25 mile radius from Presque Isle Downs Casino. That location, most likely, would be Erie's bayfront.



Harkins, who co-chairs the House Gaming Committee, says his committee is now mailing out letters to county government officials, and municipal government officials, explaining to them that they have the power to opt out of any new gambling opportunities. Erie County Council, and Erie City Council will receive the letters, along with Summit, Harborcreek, and North East Townships. The deadline to opt-out is the last week of December.

"Myself and Chairman Petri, my Republcan counterpart, talked that evening when it was obvious it was going to pass, about how do we alert, and who do we alert. We're trying to get together with everybody right now so we don't miss deadlines or anything like that," said Harkins.

Erie International Airport is now eligible to host a gambling parlor. The airport authority also has the right to refuse that opportunity. Harkins says he is against additional gaming opportunities for Erie County because it would take away revenue from Presque Isle Downs Casino. The local government share from those revenues would decrease if Presque Isle Downs loses business.

