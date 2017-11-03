Raffle Fundraiser Goes to Help Big Brothers Big Sisters - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Raffle Fundraiser Goes to Help Big Brothers Big Sisters

ERIE, Pa. -

It was a night of fundraising for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Family Services of North Western Pennsylvania, Friday night. 

The group hosted an Ultimate Raffle to help raise money for the organization.
The event was held at the Prep Villa Center, where those who attended enjoyed food, beer, and various games of chance like bingo and tip boards.
Erie News Now, Kara Coleman helped out with the event.
The Ultimate Basket Raffle offered over 60 baskets for attendees to win.
 

