Erie County Republicans rally ahead of Election Day

With just three days to go before the election, Erie County Republicans are rallying supporters.

Party leaders hosted their annual "Rally Before The Tally" tonight at rainbow gardens in Millcreek at Rainbow Gardens. Congressman Glenn Thompson and Pennsylvania judicial candidates served as guest speakers. But the focus is on local races, notably Erie Mayor and County Executive. GOP leaders are confident they can take both races on Tuesday, despite the 3-to-1 Democatic majority in the City of Erie.

"It's the future of Erie," said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Party chairman. "Is it a new direction or not, that's the question. People say it's an off-year election, 'I only vote in a presidential election.' Baloney. This is the time to vote."

Erie County Democratic will host their annual pre-election rally Saturday morning.