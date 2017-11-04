Royal Revenge As Erie High Claims 6A Championship

After losing to McDowell in Week 7, Erie High returned the favor with a Jason Williams touchdown with 1.2 seconds to play to claim the Royals first-ever 6A District 10 Championship.

"I called my number," said Erie High quarterback Jason Williams on the game-winning touchdown. "I told everybody, put it on my back. If I don't make it in, it's on me, but I told them, I'm going to make it in."

Erie trailed McDowell 34-28 late in the fourth quarter after the teams had traded chances all game.

However, with a chance to close out the game on the Royals 8-yard line, a bad handoff between McDowell quarterback Regan Schleicher and running back Xavier Pullium put the ball on the ground and it was recovered by Erie's Anthoney Thompson.

"It was going crazy through my mind. I had to make a play," said Thompson on the fumble recovery. "I wasn't in there all game, and I got in there. I had to make a play for my team. I couldn't let my seniors go out like that."

Erie took over on its own 11 and marched down the field 89 yards in 2:49 seconds to cap off the comeback and win its first-ever 6A championship.

"We couldn't give up. We had to finish the game out strong," said Erie running back Tony Foster. "We lost a few players in the beginning of the game, but we had to do what we had to do. We had to strive. We had to accomplish something, and that's what we did."

The Royals trailed the game three times, coming back to get the victory in the closing seconds and make history in Erie.

"We brought our kids together and we believe in what we run," said Erie High head coach Rob Matz on the team's ability to fight back. "We're a physical football team and we know we can be in any game and I think it showed tonight."

Jason Williams injured his hand in the first quarter of the game, but remained in and threw for 69 yards and a touchdown, plus added another two scores on the ground to go along with 93 yards, the final three being the most important.

"I asked him to throw the ball and he was struggling, but he hung in there," said Matz. "That's why we run what we run because we have kids like Jason Williams that can do it."

A historic ending to a history setting season, gives the Royals the District 10 crown, a goal that Matz was glad to finish off.

"I go back, for people that didn't believe in us and had doubt and wanted to write us off and continue to hate on the program, well you know what, here we are District 10 6A champions, so take that."

Erie High after claiming District 10 will now move on to play State College in a PIAA subregional. The date, time and site of the match up is yet to be determined.