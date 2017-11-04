State Police in Franklin Searching for Missing Woman with Disability

State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They’re looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.

Police say West left her home on October 31st in an unknown vehicle with an unknown person to go to a Halloween party. She has not returned since.

Police describe West as a light skinned black female, last seen wearing black nurse’s scrubs, a gray Hollister sweatshirt, and black high heels.

Erie News Now is working to get a picture of West, and will provide you with that when it becomes available.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call PA State Police in Franklin at 814-6767-6596.