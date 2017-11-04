TEDx Erie Focuses on Bridges over Barriers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

TEDx Erie Focuses on Bridges over Barriers

The third annual TEDx Erie focused on the theme of bridges over barriers Saturday at McDowell High School.

From artists to educators and entrepreneurs to students and musicians, each speaker shared stories of struggles, challenges and perseverance.

Each speaker had 18 minutes to present their topic or performance.

They did it against the backdrop of Dietrich Wegner's sculpture made just for the theme - bridges over barriers.

"The earlier body of work I had focused on the precarious teetering American dream," said Wegner. "I wanted to turn that into a more positive solution-oriented image of a networked community - still somewhat precarious, but offering each other stability."

The budget was lower for this Erie TEDx, but the goal was to stimulate conversation.

