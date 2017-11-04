Students Tackle World Problems During Model U.N. Conference

About 450 students from 25 regional schools have been tackling the problems of the world.

They spent Friday and Saturday participating in the 65th annual Model United Nations at Gannon University.

This year's conference focused on peace and security. It touched on everything from refugees to reducing post war armaments and promoting the role of women.

A press and media writing component to report on the event itself was a new addition this year.

The simulated U.N. Security Council challenged students.

"A lot of the current events that have been going on in the world are being discussed in the U.N. Security Council," said Dr. Anjali Sahay, Model U.N. faculty advisor. "Those students have to be prepared for that. We don't actually give them a topic, so the schools send the best students to the U.N. Security Council for debate and discussion."

Gannon's Model U.N. Is the oldest organization of its type in the country.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.