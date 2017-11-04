Turkish Cultural Center Teams Up With Presbyterian Church to Coo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Turkish Cultural Center Teams Up With Presbyterian Church to Cook For A Cause



Six weeks ago Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and to show support for the relief efforts,  a local church paired up with the Turkish Cultural Center tonight for a cooking class and a dinner to raise money as the island rebuilds

An -over capacity crowd turned out to the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant to learn how various Turkish foods from a special desert to Bosnian Burek, a pastry-like dish  are prepared in a hands-on experience.

And after having to watch the food be prepared, they got to eat it! Two different cultures, one  place, preparing and sharing a meal, all for a good cause.

Executive Director at the Erie Turkish Cultural Center Bunyamin  Aysan, who first came to the us seven years ago from Turkey says he felt it was his duty as an American citizen to reach out to the citizens of the  United States territory.

“I'm a citizenship, I work here, I pay my taxes, this is my country.” said Aysan “So the Puerto Rican people are citizenship too. That's the feeling, we're together, we have to help them."

All proceeds from the dinner went to the American Red Cross's efforts to help those down Puerto Rico recover.

