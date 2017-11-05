Neighbors of Erie Mayoral Candidates Deciding Who to Support

Erie voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect the city's next mayor.

If you think it is a tough choice between Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger, imagine how their neighbors feel.

Both candidates live on Frontier Drive, just a block away from each other.

Between their houses are signs for each candidate.

Some neighbors have already made up their minds.

"I vote for who I think is the best individual," said Jay Kallor, Erie resident and neighbor of the candidates.

He said that person is Schember.

"He has his hands on the pulse of what's really going on in this town," said Kallor. "I think that he could make a more effective course of action."

Kallor said he likes each candidate but believes more in Schember's campaign.

"I like them both in terms of their approach, but like I said, I think that Schember I think has more on the ball in terms of how to run a city," said Kallor. "He has the connections and knows where the ball is parked."

Several neighbors said they are still torn between the two.

Another neighbor said he is voting for Persinger. Jim Fetzner said it was it was a no brainer.

"His commitment and his passion to changing the city and for being a force for kind of the future for Erie was evident from the moment you talk to him," said Fetzner.

He said living close to each candidate allows him to get a sense of who they are.

"I think that by knowing them personally, you get to know their character and just the quality of people that we have running for mayor in this go-around bodes well for the city and our future," said Fetzner.

No matter the results Nov. 7, Fetzner says you can't go wrong with either one.

"I know Joe personally and John also," said. "They're both wonderful people. I think the city would be great with either of them."

