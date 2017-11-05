Spitfires' Stars Spoil Memorial Cup Rematch

Despite the Erie Otters overcoming a two-goal defect to force overtime, it was Windsor's leading goal scorer Arron Luchuk's goal two minutes into the extra frame that gave Windsor the win 4-3 win in the Memorial Cup Final rematch.

"We had tired guys out there and that was the biggest thing," said Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg on falling in overtime. "We're engaged in some battles and you know we just were kind of gased."

The Otters, playing their third game in four days were able to force the overtime in part to Anand Oberoi's play after coming in during the second period for Troy Timpano, who left the game due to illness.

"Oby [Anand Oberoi] was outstanding," said Hartsburg. "He was thrown right into the fire because we weren't playing that great at that point. He sparked our team."

Oberoi saved the first 16 shots he faced after coming in and relief for Timpano

"I was ready to play," said Oberoi. "When you're a backup, your always in the game, so I was ready."

Erie struck first in the contest when Ivan Lodnia registered his 11th goal of the year midway through the first period, however before the end of the opening 20 minutes, the OHL's top goal-scorer in Luchuk was able to not the game at 1 with his 17th of the season.

Windsor made it three unanswered goals, as Logan Brown picked up two tallies just five minutes apart put Windsor up 3-1.

"They have a really fast team, really skilled and they have a really good goalie back in net," said Otters forward Ivan Lodnia on stopping Windsor's top scorers. "It was a tough one for us."

The Otters then responded after Oberoi took over, with Carson Edwardson scoring his fourth to make it a one-goal game.

And with just five minutes to play in the third, Josh Wainman shot from the point evened the game at three. Despite Luchuk finding the game-winner in OT, Lodnia likes the way the Otters again responded to trailing in a late game situation.

"We came back in the end and it meant a lot, but too bad we lost," said Lodnia.

Erie [8-7-2-1] now has five days off before heading to the road to face Hamilton on Friday at 7 p.m The Otters then return home Saturday to take on the Saginaw Spirit.