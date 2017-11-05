District 10 PIAA Soccer Schedule - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

District 10 PIAA Soccer Schedule

Posted: Updated:

Here is the schedule for the PIAA soccer 1st round. All games will be played on Tuesday November 7th

Girls’ Soccer

Class A                  Wilmington v. Shady Side Academy  @ Slippery Rock High School        5:30 p.m.

Class AA               Mercyhurst Prep  v. Central @ Prep-Villa Events Center                           5:30 p.m.

Class AA               Waynesburg v. Harbor Creek @ Seneca Valley High School                     6:00 p.m.

Class AAA             Villa Maria  v. South Park @ Fairview High School                                    5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Class A                  Westmont Hilltop v. Mercer @ Richland High School                              7:00 p.m.

Class AA               Mercyhurst Prep v. Beaver @ Prep-Villa Events Center                            7:30 p.m.

Class AA               Shady Side Academy v. Fairview @ Seneca Valley High School               8:00 p.m.

Class AAA            Cathedral Prep v. South Fayette @ Fairview High School                         7:30 p.m.

Class AAAA          McDowell v. Peters Township @ Fairview High School                             3:30 p.m.

