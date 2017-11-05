PHOTOS + VIDEO: Storm Damage and Aftermath

STORM REPORTS (Scroll to see all content. Mobile users: Tap here to see everything, including slideshow.)
Belle Valley Fire Department flooded
Flooding at East 38th and Perry in City of Erie
Flooding in North East
Transformer on Pittsburgh Ave. in front of PDI
Road into Rolling Ridge Elementary (Never drive through flood waters!)
Standing water near 28th and McKee
Buffalo Road and Camphausen Ave. area
Girard around 7 p.m.
Four Mile Creek off Station Road
Sound of the Mill Creek just west of Old French Road after the storm
Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.More >>
It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
Entire streets were devastated by winds and trees falling.
At West 36th and Greengarden, a tree collapsed and knocked out a fire hydrant. The water there almost knee deep.More >>
Entire streets were devastated by winds and trees falling.
At West 36th and Greengarden, a tree collapsed and knocked out a fire hydrant. The water there almost knee deep.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They’re looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.More >>
State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They’re looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.More >>
If you think it is a tough choice between Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger, imagine how their neighbors feel. Both candidates live on Frontier Drive, just a block away from each other.More >>
If you think it is a tough choice between Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger, imagine how their neighbors feel. Both candidates live on Frontier Drive, just a block away from each other.More >>