PHOTOS + VIDEO: Storm Damage and Aftermath - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PHOTOS + VIDEO: Storm Damage and Aftermath

STORM REPORTS (Scroll to see all content. Mobile users: Tap here to see everything, including slideshow.)

Belle Valley Fire Department flooded

Flooding at East 38th and Perry in City of Erie

Flooding in North East

Transformer on Pittsburgh Ave. in front of PDI

Road into Rolling Ridge Elementary (Never drive through flood waters!)

Standing water near 28th and McKee

Buffalo Road and Camphausen Ave. area

Girard around 7 p.m. 

Four Mile Creek off Station Road

Sound of the Mill Creek just west of Old French Road after the storm

