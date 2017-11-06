Fire Department Flooded; Millcreek Township Opens Shelter, Emerg - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Department Flooded; Millcreek Township Opens Shelter, Emergency Center

Even firefighters who were trying to get out to help others dealt with flooding circumstances of their own Sunday night.

Video shared with Erie News Now showed the Belle Valley Fire Department at Route 8 and Norcross Road had flooded.

The driveway into to the fire truck bays and the truck bays themselves were completely flooded.    

In response to the damage, Millcreek opened the township building as an emergency center, and the Red Cross is staffing a shelter at Belle Valley Elementary School. 

Millcreek Township residents who have damage to report are asked to call 814-833-1303.

