Erie Schools to Operate as Normal Despite Storm Aftermath in Some Neighborhoods

Erie's Public Schools will operate as normal Monday despite some downed trees and power outages across the city, the district announced online Sunday night.

All schools have power, but storm damage may delay buses. Families may need to factor some extra time into their routines in order to get students to school.

The parents of Grover Cleveland Elementary students are asked to use discretion when allowing students to walk to school because there are a number of downed trees near the school. The school itself did not suffer any damage, according to the district.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.