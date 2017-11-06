Election Officials Hope Competitive Races Will Bring Out Voters

Voter turnout during May's primary election was around 30 percent, but Erie County officials said they expect turnout on Election Day to be better.

Voters will head to the polls this Tuesday to vote in a variety of municipal races.

Although it is difficult to predict what the voter turnout may be Tuesday, Erie County Clerk Doug Smith said they are hopeful.

More than 1,600 absentee ballots were returned, according to Smith.

He believes this year's competitive races will play a factor in how many people will get out and vote.

"You definitely have some competitive races for the mayor and for the county executive," said Smith. "I think that bodes well for solid city and outside the city turnout."

Officials from both the Democratic and Republican Party said they will offer free shuttles to bring voters to the polls.

