Animal Ark Pet Hospital: Giving You the Business

The staff at Animal Ark Pet Hospital has been taking care of local pets for 30 years in Millcreek, and for nearly 20 years at a second location in the City of Erie.

The practice keeps growing with more staff and more technology to help diagnose and treat problems.

Veterinarian Gerald Campbell founded Animal Ark more than 30 years ago.

He has treated thousands of pets, working with generations of local pet owners.

He said, "The ones that came in strollers now bring in their pets with their kids."

Animal Ark is a big veterinary practice, with 12 vets, and about 40 employees.

The practice sees about 25,000 pets every year.

And the practice increasingly uses improved technology to take care of those pets.

Campbell said, "We have color flow Doppler to do an echo cardiogram. We have digital radiology for everything we do. We have in house laboratories.

But even as technology keeps getting better, it still plays a secondary role at Animal Ark.

Vets say their primary focus remains on forming a good relationship with pet owners, and a close bond with their patients.

Campbell said, "We work everyday to earn and deserve the trust that the owners give to us. It is their family member. Everyone of us has our own four legged family member. We realize how important they