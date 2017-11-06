Daylight Reveals Extent of Storm Damage

Police confirm to Erie News Now that someone broke into the home overnight and stole TVs and three guns. Police said they are currently investigating the overnight burglary.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.
Entire streets were devastated by winds and trees falling.
At West 36th and Greengarden, a tree collapsed and knocked out a fire hydrant. The water there almost knee deep.
Severe Weather Coverage You Can Count On from Erie News Now and First Warning Weather
Video shared with Erie News Now showed the Belle Valley Fire Department at Route 8 and Norcross Road had flooded.
An area from Route 322 to the Ohio line, west of Jamestown, suffered heavy damage after that line of storms swept through.
Flooding and storm damage has closed several state roads throughout the region, PennDOT announced Monday morning.
