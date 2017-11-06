Straight Line Winds Cause Extensive Damage in Ashtabula County

The National Weather Service says powerful straight line winds cause a path of destruction last night along route 322 in southern Ashtabula County, Ohio.

The weather service estimates wind up to 120 miles per hour tore through Williamsfield Township.

About 15 homes a short distance from the Pennsylvania state line were heavily damaged or destroyed.

But luckily no one was seriously injured.

The storm knocked down utility poles, ripped roofs off homes, moves some homes off their foundations and left debris scattered everywhere.

John Sisley's home is now a total loss.

he is trying to salvage what he can.

He is just lucky to be alive.

He said, "I think if I would have been upstairs another 30 seconds I probably would not be here. I would not be here if I did not make it to the basement."

The American Red Cross is now helping the storm survivors.

And many neighbors and members of the area's Amish community are also helping out.