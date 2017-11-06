School Canceled After Storm Damages South Campus - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

School Canceled After Storm Damages South Campus

Posted: Updated:

Damages from Sunday's storm has school canceled for some students. 

There will be no school for students at both the north and south campuses of Montessori charter school on Tuesday, November 7th,
The cancellation comes from storm damages at Montessori's south campus school.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com