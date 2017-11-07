Erie Residents Invited to Ride to Polls - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Residents Invited to Ride to Polls



Erie residents are invited to ride to the polls with Mayor Joe Sinnott Tuesday.

You can get on board the EMTA Bayliner Trolley at the following times and locations:

  • Grandview Manor - approximate arrival: 8:20 a.m.
  • Ostrow Apartments - approximate arrival: 8:25 a.m.
  • Mercy Terrace Apartments - approximate arrival: 9:20 a.m.
  • Mid City Towers - approximate arrival: 10:10 a.m.
  • Tullio Towers - approximate arrival: 10:40 a.m.

The trolley is wheelchair accessible.

