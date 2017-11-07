Early Numbers at One Polling Place Show Decent Voter Turnout So - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Early Numbers at One Polling Place Show Decent Voter Turnout So Far

The judge of elections at one of the city of Erie's largest polling places, says she's hopeful there will be a good voter turnout this Election Day.

Pat Fronzaglia, Judge of Elections at one of the precincts inside the JoAnna Connell School, says Tuesday morning, she saw a steady stream of voters come in to cast their ballots.

At one point, there was a very long line, which Fronzaglia said did not even happen last November, during the presidential election.

There are about 3,700 registered voters in both of the districts that vote at JoAnna Connell School, and as of noon, there was about a 15% turnout.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith, said early numbers showed a decent voter turnout, but it was still early in the day to predict what Election Day turnout would be.

Some big local races are on the ballot this Election Day, which is helping to draw in the voters. Erie will elect a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, and the county executive race has created a lot of local interest as well.

The polls are open until 8:00 Tuesday evening.

