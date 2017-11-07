Joe Schember to be City of Erie's Next Mayor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Joe Schember to be City of Erie's Next Mayor

ERIE, Pa. -

For the first time in 12 years, the City of Erie will have a new mayor. 

Democrat Joe Schember finished on top in the race over his Republican opponent John Persinger.

Schember finished with 6 percent, or 1,313, more votes than Persinger.

Schember said he believes his door to door strategy really helped him pull through. 

During his campaign, Schember proclaimed his past work experiences as reasons why he would make a good mayor. These include his work at PNC Bank, where he was in charge of all the bank branches in Northwest Pennsylvania. He also spent six years on Erie City Council from 2006-2012.

Right now, his number one goal is bringing family-sustaining jobs to the city of Erie.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

