Average Voter Turnout in Erie County for Local Election Year

The Erie County Clerk's office was counting the 1,700 absentee votes into Tuesday night.

Even with those results being tallied, voter turnout was about average for a non-presidential election year.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith said about 32.7 percent of registered voters turned out at the polls Tuesday.

The voter turnout percentage is typically in the thirties for local election years.

Smith said sometimes primaries see a bigger turnout because of more options in each party.

"Obviously we're always looking for as a high of a percentage as we can get, but it is what it is, and I guess it'll be up to some analysts to figure out why we ended up where we did," said Smith.

The total number of voters in Erie County was about 62,069.

