Two Newcomers Join Two Incumbents on Erie City Council

Four people were elected to Erie City Council Tuesday night.

Democrats Jim Winarski and Casimir Kwitowski will continue in their positions on Erie City Council.

Democrats Liz Allen and Kathleen Schaaf will take the seats of Curtis Jones Jr. and Dave Brennan.

Jones Jr. could not run due to term limits. Brennan decided to not run again. 

Republican Dan Nick only secured 11% of the vote, which was not enough to defeat any of his four opponents.

