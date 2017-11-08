Chautauqua Institution Announces Winter Village

Chautauqua Institution plans to open a Winter Village at Chautauqua. The new family-oriented initiative will launch on November 24 and run on weekends through New Year’s Eve.

The Winter Village will showcase Chautauqua’s picturesque grounds and boutique shops, restaurants, spas and other businesses in a celebration of the joy and fellowship of the holiday season. Highlights include a holiday lighting display across Bestor Plaza, activities for children and visits from Santa.

It all kicks off with a special “Light the Plaza” opening-night event on Friday, Nov. 24 at 5:00 p.m. “Our grounds are a tremendous but underutilized year-round destination, and the Winter Village is a major first step as we seek to expand Chautauqua’s reach and world-class offerings beyond our usual summer season,” said Michael E. Hill, president of Chautauqua Institution. “We are excited to invite and welcome our friends and neighbors to help write a new chapter in the Chautauqua story, and to create new family traditions and memories.”

Chautauqua and its restaurant partners are also able to accommodate catered office parties and other holiday social gatherings in several spaces around Bestor Plaza. Contact 716-357-6306 or wintervillage@chq.org for availability and pricing.