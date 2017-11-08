New Faces Elected as District Judges

Several new faces will be serving as district judges.

Incumbent Tom Carney knocked off former Millcreek Police Chief Tom Carlotti as district judge for the 3rd and 4th wards in west Erie.

Former Erie County Assistant District Attorney Lisa Ferrick defeated Lawrence Park Police Corporal Noble Brown as district judge in Harborcreek Township. Ferrick will replace current judge Mark Krahe.

Tim Beveridge finished with an impressive victory over Jerry Villella as district judge for the 6th ward in west Erie. Beveridge will replace current judge Dominick DiPaolo.

Les Fetterman conceded to Laurie Mikielski in a close race for Millcreek Township District Judge. Mikielski will replace current judge Paul Manzi.

Incumbent Brenda Nichols lost to lawyer Denise Buell as Corry district judge.

The winners will all serve six-year terms.

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-1-03 Vote for not more than 01 THOMAS T.C. CARNEY (DEM) 1859 54.74% THOMAS E CARLOTTI (REP) 1530 45.05% WRITE-IN 7 0.21%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-1-05 Vote for not more than 01 TIMOTHY BEVERIDGE (DEM) 4133 75.19% JERRY VILLELLA (IND) 1360 24.74% WRITE-IN 4 0.07%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-2-02 Vote for not more than 01 LAURIE MIKIELSKI (DEM) 5153 52.07% LES FETTERMAN (REP) 4741 47.90% WRITE-IN 3 0.03%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-2-04 Vote for not more than 01 BRENDA WILLIAMS NICHOLS (DEM) 1252 42.95% DENISE M BUELL (REP) 1663 57.05% WRITE-IN 0 0%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-3-01 Vote for not more than 01 LISA FERRICK (DEM) 3010 50.84% NOBLE BROWN (REP) 2906 49.08% WRITE-IN 5 0.08%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-3-02 Vote for not more than 01 SCOTT HAMMER (DEM) 2251 99.69% WRITE-IN 7 0.31%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-3-03 Vote for not more than 01 SUE STROHMEYER (DEM) 5869 99.44% WRITE-IN 33 0.56%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-3-05 Vote for not more than 01 BRIAN M MCGOWAN (DEM) 3137 99.49% WRITE-IN 16 0.51%

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DISTRICT 06-3-06 Vote for not more than 01 DENISE M STUCK-LEWIS (DEM) 5589 99.63% WRITE-IN 21 0.37%

