Schember Already Planning His New Administration

It's a busy day for Joe Schember after winning the race for Erie Mayor in last night's General Election. The mayor-elect did not take the day off, but instead began planning for his new administration.

Schember began the day by answering congratulatory phone calls. By mid-afternoon, he still had 87 text messages he still had not yet read. Schember did find time to travel to the Jefferson Educational Society to borrow a book on Pennsylvania mayors, written by Dr. William Garvey. The book devotes a full chapter on Schember's grandfather, Tom Flatley, who served as Erie Mayor in the early 1950s. Schember will use a quote from the book when he speaks at the Erie Chamber's annual dinner tonight.



Also today, Schember spent time with his family talking about who would serve in his administration.

"It will be a process. We're trying to lay it out now. We're going to be very busy for the next month and a half here. We're hoping for maybe around mid-December, that we'll have a pretty good idea who will be doing what, because we want to hit the ground running on January 1st," he said.

Schember has already been in contact with Mayor Sinnott to arrange plans to talk about a smooth mayoral transition.



