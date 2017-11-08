Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Registry Reaches 3,800 Patients in First Week

Just more than 3,8000 patients and more than 200 caregivers have registered for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program since last week.

That's when the Department of Health launched the Medical Marijuana Patient and Caregiver Registry.

“The success of the patient registry one week since it was announced is another indicator of the need for this vital medication, and a testament to the department’s commitment to making medical marijuana available to patients in 2018,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

Patients and caregivers across the state can go online and register to participate in the program.

Before registering, patients and caregivers should talk to a physician to see if medical marijuana is right for them and if the physician is registered with the program.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.