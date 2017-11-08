DRONE VIDEO + PHOTOS: Tornado Aftermath - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

DRONE VIDEO + PHOTOS: Tornado Aftermath

Posted: Updated:

An EF1 tornado touched down near the K-Mart Plaza at West 26th Street in Millcreek Township Sunday night before moving east into the City of Erie, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado dissipated near on West 36th Street between Emerson and Washington.

An EF1 tornado can have winds of 86-110 mph.

This drone video, courtesy of Doug Boldt, shows the aftermath of the tornado:

First Warning Weather's Reed McDonough captured this 360 degree photo.

