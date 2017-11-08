Global Summit Speaker Compares Today's Issues with those in Earl - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Global Summit Speaker Compares Today's Issues with those in Early America

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The Jefferson Educational Society continued the Global Summit IX Wednesday evening.      

Leading the conversation was Jay Cost, a senior writer at the Weekly Standard.
In his lecture, he discussed present day issues in common with America's Founding Father's.
The main focus in his talk centered around former presidents Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison.

Global Summit IX will continue at 7:30 Thursday night at the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center.  It will feature members of the Washington Press Corps, among others.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com