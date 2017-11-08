Global Summit Speaker Compares Today's Issues with those in Early America

The Jefferson Educational Society continued the Global Summit IX Wednesday evening.

Leading the conversation was Jay Cost, a senior writer at the Weekly Standard.

In his lecture, he discussed present day issues in common with America's Founding Father's.

The main focus in his talk centered around former presidents Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison.

Global Summit IX will continue at 7:30 Thursday night at the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center. It will feature members of the Washington Press Corps, among others.