Sheriffs Search for Erie's Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Timeka King, 27. She is wanted for possession with the intent to deliver.

They are also looking for Franklin Adams, 28. He is wanted for theft by unlawful taking.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Any information will be held strictly confidential.